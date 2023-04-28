Azerbaijan Airlines has today unveiled an order for eight Boeing 787-8s at a ceremony in Baku, firming and expanding a preliminary commitment for four Dreamliners made at last summer’s Farnborough air show.

The airline had in January indicated its intention to introduce more 787s to its fleet, without specifying details.

Azerbaijan Airlines already operates a pair of Dreamliners and had last summer signed a preliminary deal with Boeing covering four more 787-8s.

At that point the airframer noted it formed part of the airline’s intention to grow its Dreamliner fleet to 10 by 2030. The airline had previously outlined a commitment for four more 787s in 2017.

Boeing notes that after announcing its commitment for four 787s last summer, the carrier has since finalised an order for eight 787s. These had been attributed to an unidentified customer in Boeing’s orders and deliveries data.

No engine selection has been disclosed for the additional Dreamliners. Azerbaijan Airlines’ two existing 787s are powered by GE Aerospace GEnx engines.

Cirium fleets data shows the airline also operates three 767s and one 757, alongside a fleet of Airbus narrowbodies; it also has a pair of A340-500s in storage.

Azerbajan Airlines had also indicated plans to take additional A320neos and earlier in April signed for a dozen Airbus single-aisle jets, comprising A321neo and A320neo variants.