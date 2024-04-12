Lessor Azorra has delivered an Embraer 190-E2 regional jet to Singapore low-cost carrier Scoot, the first time an airline based in the city-state has introduced an aircraft from the Brazilian airframer.

The delivery took place at Embraer’s production facility in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil.

“We are honoured to be the first Singapore carrier to take delivery of this modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and the E190-E2 jets are crucial to our overall network growth strategy,” says Scoot chief executive Leslie Thng.

“The delivery of the first E190-E2 reflects our confidence in the demand for air travel and our commitment to connect our customers to more destinations at the same great value. We thank Azorra and Embraer for supporting us in this next chapter as we become the first major operator of the E2 in Southeast Asia.”

Scoot will commence E190-E2 operations in May with services to the Thai resort destination of Krabi.

In February 2023 Scoot announced that it would take nine E190-E2s from Azorra.