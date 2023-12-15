Brazil’s Azul has ordered four more Airbus A330-900s to expand its long-haul route offering.

The order stems from a purchase agreement signed in June 2023, the Toulouse-based manufacturer said on 15 December. The deal brings Azul’s total orders for the widebody jet to seven.

“We are proud to announce this order, as it confirms Azul as the airline with the most-fuel-efficient fleet in the region, with over 80% of our capacity coming from next-generation aircraft,” says Alexandre Malfitani, the carrier’s chief financial officer. “With the five A330neos we currently operate and the seven we now have on order, we will standardise our international fleet, allowing us to further enhance Azul’s renowned customer experience and on-time performance.”

“Azul’s reconfirmed confidence in the A330neo underscores once again that the A330neo’s economics and performance are making a true difference in Azul’s widebody strategy, coming out on top of the competition,” adds Airbus’ chief commercial officer Christian Scherer.

Azul operates five A330-900s and four A330-200s, according to Cirium fleets data. The carrier also has two A350s in its fleet.

In November, Azul said it ended the third quarter with 181 aircraft, up from 168 one year earlier.

Airbus says it has sold more than 1,150 aircraft in Latin America and the Caribbean, of which some 750 are operating and about 500 are on order.