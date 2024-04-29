Brazilian airline Azul will add 13 new Embraer 195-E2 jets to its fleet in 2024, representing an investment of R3 billion ($590 million).

The Sao Paulo-based carrier says the aircraft will be delivered “over the next few months, until the end of the year”.

Azul took delivery of its first 136-seat E195-E2 in September 2019 and currently operates 20 of the type in its 189-strong fleet and has 54 more of the type on order.

“Fifteen years ago, Azul began its history betting on the Brazilian industry with the decision to operate Embraer equipment, and today we are fully aware that this successful investment by Azul also represents a strong economic and social contribution in the country,” says chief executive John Rodgerson.

Embraer chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto says: “The expected delivery of 13 more E195-E2 jets to Azul this year is another important demonstration of confidence in our aircraft, which is a global benchmark in quality, efficiency and sustainability.”

Azul will report first-quarter earnings on 8 May.