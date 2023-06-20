Malaysian carrier Berjaya Air has signed a heads of agreement covering two ATR 72-600s, which it will operate in an all-premium configuration.

The aircraft features a 1-1 layout from ATR’s HighLine premium cabin interiors range. Deliveries are planned for 2025 and 2026.

Berjaya’s owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan says: “Berjaya’s vision is to offer passengers a unique VIP experience, with the highest level of comfort and operational efficiency, while also focusing on sustainability.

“Our ATR aircraft equipped with the HighLine collection will help us make the most preserved destinations accessible to our guests with the most comfortable, responsible and future-minded aircraft on the market.”

ATR chief executive Nathalie Tarnaud Laude says: ”Their premium positioning further proves the versatility of our aircraft, which uniquely enable operators to benefit from exceptional comfort, unrivalled airport accessibility and low emissions on regional routes.”