Lessor BOC Aviation has ordered six Airbus A320neo family jets that will be leased to German leisure carrier Condor.

The order comprises two A320neos and four A321neos, according to BOC Aviation.

The aircraft will be leased on a “long term” basis and are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028.

“We are delighted to be working with Condor once again, supporting its fleet growth and renewal with these six latest technology aircraft,” said Steven Townend, deputy managing director and chief financial officer at BOC Aviation.

“This transaction adds to our delivery pipeline of the world’s most advanced aircraft models, which will enable our company to continue on its path of long-term sustainable growth.”

Cirium fleets data indicates that Condor has 48 in service aircraft, of which 23 are Airbus narrowbodies. Condor also has orders for 28 A320neo family jets.