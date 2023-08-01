North American ultra-low-cost carrier Canada Jetlines has taken delivery of its third Airbus A320, which the airlines hails as a “significant milestone” in its fleet-growth strategy.

The Toronto-based ULCC said on 31 July that the A320-200 is being leased through ”a global aviation lessor providing aircraft and capital to the world’s airlines”.

“Canada Jetlines is executing on its previously-announced fleet growth plan with the addition of its third aircraft,” says chief executive Eddy Doyle. “The expansion of Jetlines’ fleet will enable scheduled service expansion to new leisure destinations.”

One of the carrier’s A320s is currently listed as in storage, according to Cirium fleets data.

By 2025, Jetlines plans to expand its fleet to 15 A320s, all with single-class economy configurations and 174 seats, the carrier says.

The discounter entered the North American passenger market in September 2022 and currently operates scheduled flights between Toronto, Cancun and Las Vegas.

Charter flying has emerged as a significant segment of Jetlines’ business. Earlier this month, the company secured a six-month contract with Caribbean carrier Fly AllWays to operate weekly charter flights between Toronto and Georgetown, Guyana.

The airline said on 6 July that the flights are expected to begin in the third quarter, pending approval from the Guyanese government.

In June, Jetlines said that it had received a foreign air operator certificate from the Jamaican government, and had also been cleared to fly in the North Atlantic by Transport Canada – allowing it to operate charter flights to Greenland.