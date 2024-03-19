Start-up leisure carrier Canada Jetlines has taken delivery of a leased Airbus A320 from Aviation Capital Group and recently signed lease agreements covering acquisition of an additional two of the type.

The airline said on 18 March that its fledgling fleet of leased narrowbody Airbus jets is now four strong and will soon grow to six, with the next two jets due for delivery in the second quarter.

“We are excited to partner with Aviation Capital Group and welcome this new addition to our fleet,” says chief executive Eddy Doyle. ”This A320-200 delivery marks a significant step in our growth strategy.”

The carrier has previously stated plans to grow its fleet to 15 aircraft by the end of next year.

Canada Jetlines did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Demand for aircraft is intensely strong as certification and delivery delays have stunted the capacity-growth plans of airlines worldwide.

The low-cost carrier also did not indicate if the lease agreements for its fifth and sixth aircraft are with Aviation Capital Management or another lessor, and did not immediately respond to questions.

With a model based on a mix of scheduled, chartered and ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) operations, Canada Jetlines entered the North American passenger market in September 2022 and has since carved itself a small slice of Canada’s hotly contested “snowbird” market with a leisure-focused strategy.

The Toronto-based carrier operates flights to warm-weather destinations such as Cancun, Las Vegas, Orlando and Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also operates from Halifax to Toronto and Orlando.

Canada’s low-cost segment has recently been shaken up by the financial collapse of start-up Lynx Airways after an initially promising launch. The now-defunct carrier cited stiff competition and “compounding financial pressure” as factors contributing to its demise.