Start-up carrier Canada Jetlines plans to deploy two Airbus A320s for flights this summer between Morocco and Western Europe through a three-month contract with Air Arabia Maroc.

The Toronto-based airline said on 26 March that two of its jets are committed to fly for Air Arabia between mid-June and mid-September under wet lease-ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) agreements.

Such agreements are a major part of Canada Jetlines’ business plan, which is based on a mix of scheduled, chartered and ACMI operations.

“Our partnership with Air Arabia Maroc marks a strategic step forward in our business plan of providing wet lease/ACMI services for reputable partners,” says chief executive Eddy Doyle.

In July 2023,, the carrier signed a six-month contract with Caribbean carrier Fly AllWays to operate weekly charter flights between Toronto and Georgetown, Guyana. It was also cleared to fly in the North Atlantic by Transport Canada, allowing ”numerous charter flights to Greenland”.

The carrier entered the North American passenger market in September 2022, following a leisure-focused strategy.

It recently took delivery of its fourth A320 and expects to take two more jets in the second quarter. It expects to operate 15 jets by the end of 2025.

Canada Jetlines operates scheduled flights to warm-weather destinations such as Cancun, Las Vegas, Orlando and Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also flies from Halifax to Toronto and Orlando.