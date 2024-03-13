Canadian charter carrier Nolinor Aviation has adorned its first Boeing 737-400 with an update of its distinctive blue, white and gold livery.

The Montreal-based passenger and freight airline revealed the livery on social media on 12 March, calling it a milestone that “marks a pivotal evolution of Nolinor’s fleet”.

The 737-400 was originally acquired to fly under Nolinor’s leisure-oriented brand OWG – which stands for “off we go” – for flights from Canada to Cuba. But it has been transitioned to operate primarily under “fly-in fly-out” contracts for the mining industry in Canada’s northernmost territories.

”The rebranding of Nolinor Aviation’s livery symbolises a strategic realignment with the company’s core mission to be the premier gateway to the northern regions,” the carrier says. ”This aircraft, the first in the fleet to undergo such a transformation, will soon be joined by a second, further solidifying Nolinor’s presence in the sector.”

The transition is set to include a ”significant upgrade” to the 737-400’s cabin and “more robust” seating for workers travelling to mining sites and their equipment.

”This aircraft, and the ones that will follow, are equipped to meet the unique demands of our clients in the mining sector, offering them a more-tailored and resilient travel experience,” says Marco Prud’Homme, Nolinor’s president.

Nolinor has recently been reinforcing its fleet for operations in harsh environments in far-northern Canada. Last month, the carrier reintroduced a refurbished 737-200 optimised for gravel runways. That jet – the oldest 737 in operation – originally entered service 50 years ago, according to Cirium fleets data.

Upgrading the 737-200 at a cost exceeding $3 million represented Nolinor’s first expansion of its northern division in more than three years. The carrier had trimmed its fleet in response to the Covid-19 pandemic but now exceeds its pre-2020 capacity by operating seven 737s.

OWG now has two jets in service – one 737-400 and one 737-800.