Chile’s LATAM Airlines Group has ordered five more Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and will equip them with GE Aerospace GEnx engines.

The Santiago-based carrier said on 20 December that the order will bring to 46 the total number of 787 aircraft in its fleet. Of those, 26 are currently in service, according to Cirium fleets data. The additional order will make the company the biggest Dreamliner operator in Latin America.

The future aircraft will carry GE Aerospace’s GEnx engines, as the airline moves away from the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 series engines, which power its other 787 airframes.

“These actions are fully aligned with the commitment to sustainability and brings LATAM closer to the goal of becoming a carbon neutral group by 2050,” says LATAM chief financial officer Ramiro Alfonsin.

“The incorporation of GEnx engines is a decision that provides greater flexibility and options for the expansion of the long-range fleet,” he adds. ”Furthermore, increasing the Boeing 787 fleet size will allow the group to operate with two different engine models, known for their cutting-edge technology and reduced environmental impact, in a complementary way.”

LATAM currently operates 332 aircraft in its fleet, of which 56 are Boeing passenger aircraft – 767s, 777s and 787s - and 256 Airbus narrowbodies. In addition LATAM Cargo operates 20 767-300F cargo aircraft, the company says.

“The 787 Dreamliner is perfectly suited to support LATAM group’s sustainability and operations goals with its exceptional performance, flexible route capability and enhanced passenger comfort,” adds Mike Wilson, vice-president of Latin American and Caribbean sales at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We look forward to partnering with LATAM group as it connects Latin America with the world and makes a difference in the communities it serves.”