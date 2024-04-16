French logistics specialist CMA CGM is adding two more Boeing 777-200 freighters in summer as it begins transpacific routes this year, part of growth plans which include taking delivery of four additional Airbus A350 freighters.

The company launched its own dedicated freight airline in March 2021 and operates a pair of Boeing 777Fs and three Airbus A330-200Fs out of Paris Charles de Gaulle predominantly on cargo flights to Asia.

CMA CGM says it will take two additional 777Fs to support the launch of flights between Asia-Pacific and North America.

”The first aircraft, scheduled for delivery in June, will enable operations to begin on the transpacific route during the summer in anticipation of peak season and will serve airports in Hong Kong, Chicago, and Seoul,” it states.

”The second aircraft will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will connect mainland China to North America.”

Flights will be operated by US partner carrier Atlas Air.

CMA CGM Air Cargo chief executive Damien Mazaudier says: “Our expansion into the transpacific lane marks a turning point in the company’s history by connecting a new continent to our network and aligns with the ambition of the CMA CGM Group to offer a range of solutions to its customers.

”This lane opening will enable us to offer even more destinations to our customers on major routes.”

The airline has also indicated plans to take delivery of eight A350Fs between 2026-27, four more than previously suggested.

At the end of December 2021 CMA CGM emerged as one of the launch customers for Airbus’s new widebody freighter, signing for four A350Fs.

CMA CGM had originally aimed to operate a cargo joint venture with Air France-KLM, which itself is a launch customer with eight A350Fs on order – four of which were ordered for Air France.

However the partners in January said they were scrapping the formal tie-up from the end of March, citing regulatory hurdles, and instead have been looking at reaching a commercial agreement covering their independent operations.

“Today’s announcement represents a new step in the development of our business, which we aim to make global, and will take another step forward again in 2026 with the arrival of the A350F, the most environmentally friendly aircraft on the market,” says Mazaudier.