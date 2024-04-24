German leisure carrier Condor Airlines has received the first of 41 Airbus A320neo-family jets with which it is renewing its narrowbody fleet.

Condor took delivery of the first jet, an A320neo on lease from aircraft lessor Avolon, at an event in Toulouse on 24 April. The aircraft was subsequently flown to Frankfurt ahead of its introduction into service with Condor from 15 May on the Palma de Mallorca route.

Under its fleet renewal Condor is taking 13 A320neos and 28 A321neos, powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, between now and 2029. The aircraft will replace its A320 and A321 narrowbodies.

Condor completed the renewal of its long-haul fleet with Airbus A330neos.

New Condor chief executive Peter Gerber, who took up his new position in February, says: ”Since last month, we have been flying exclusively with brand-new A330neo aircraft on long-haul routes and are now starting on short and medium-haul routes. We are welcoming the first A320neo today and the first A321neo will join the fleet in June.

”With the seamless continuation of the fleet renewal on short- and medium-haul routes, Condor will soon be operating one of the most modern fleets in Europe.”

The new Airbus fleet will also provide Condor passengers with on-board connectivity on short- and medium-haul flights for the first time, while the greater efficiency of the aircraft will deliver a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of up to a fifth.