Czech Airlines is to add its first Airbus A220s next year, after agreeing to take four of the jets from lessor Air Lease.

The commitment comes after a previous order with Airbus for the same number of jets was scrubbed a few months after Czech Airlines entered an insolvency process in 2021.

Air Lease says all four aircraft are scheduled for delivery to the carrier in 2024 and will be sourced from the lessor’s A220 orders with Airbus.

Czech Airlines chair Petr Kudela says: “These Air Lease A220s will greatly enhance our airline’s operational strength as we modernize our fleet with highly efficient and environmentally friendly single-aisle aircraft. Thanks to a brand-new cabin configuration, the aircraft offers best in class comfort for short- and medium-haul flights. I am, therefore, convinced that this step will be appreciated particularly by our customers.”

The Czech carrier had originally ordered four A220-300s alongside three A321XLRs in 2019, after converting an previous commitment for seven A320s. However that order was removed from the airframer’s backlog in August 2021. That came after Czech Airlines file for insolvency in 2021, as part of which Airbus lodged creditor claims against the airline in relation to payments for these aircraft.

Czech Airlines, which is part of the Smartwings group, operates A320 aircraft.