American Airlines’ regional subsidiary Envoy Air plans to add 19 Embraer regional jets – eight Embraer 175s and 11 E170s – to its fleet, with deliveries expected to begin this year.

The Irving, Texas-based regional carrier disclosed the planned fleet expansion on 3 January, noting that the incoming E-Jets will bring Envoy’s total fleet to 169 aircraft – 126 E175s and 43 E170s.

The airline tells FlightGlobal that the ”announcement represents a combination of Embraer 175 and 170 aircraft from other carriers and newly-manufactured Embraer 175 deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2024”.

Cirium fleets data show Envoy currently has 137 aircraft – all E170s or E175s – in service.

“This measured, sustainable success is a direct outcome of Envoy’s commitment to safety, quality and cost,” says Pedro Fabregas, Envoy’s chief executive.



The carrier operated 119 aircraft at the end of 2022 and has since aggressively added aircraft to its already-massive E-Jet fleet. In June, it retired the last of its 50-seat ERJ-145s.

Envoy did not disclose the cost of its latest aircraft acquisition plan. In October, American ordered four E175s for its Envoy subsidiary – a deal worth $231 million at list prices, Embraer said at the time.

The carrier flies to some 160 cities in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.