Taiwanese carrier EVA Air has placed a firm order for 18 Airbus A350-1000s and 15 A321neos, sealing an acquisition previously announced in 2023.

“We have selected the Airbus aircraft following a thorough evaluation of the various models in each market segment,” says EVA president Clay Sun.

“In both size categories we have selected the most modern and fuel efficient types, that offer the highest levels of passenger comfort. The aircraft also bring significant reductions in carbon emissions, which is in line with our company’s sustainability goals. For long-range operations the A350-1000 sets new standards in its class and will allow us to offer our passengers the best possible in-flight experience.”

Airbus did not provide details about the delivery schedule or the value of the deal.

In November 2023, an EVA stock exchange filing disclosed the orders, valuing them at $10.1 billion.

Cirium fleets data indicates that EVA operates 87 aircraft. These include 34 Boeing 777-300ERs with an average age of 10.8 years, and 18 A321s with an average age of 8.7 years. The fresh Airbus order will help replace both types.

The carrier also operates 11 Boeing 787-10s and four 787-9s. In addition, it has orders for two additional -10s and nine -9s.