Hawaiian Airlines has begun selling tickets for flights on its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner, set to be delivered to the Honolulu-based carrier in January.

The airline said on 6 September that flights on the new type are scheduled to begin 15 April between San Francisco and Honolulu. On 14 May it will introduce the aircraft on select flights to Los Angeles, and between Los Angeles and Maui on 15 May.

Hawaiian has ordered 12 examples of the 787-9 model, with deliveries of those aircraft scheduled through 2027.

The airline had initially expected the first airframes to join the fleet earlier, but the delivery schedule has slipped several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and manufacturing issues.

“We’re eager to get out and it’ll be in service in the early part of next year,” chief executive Peter Ingram told FlightGlobal last month. “We expect to have four by the early part of 2025.”

The total order of 12 “will be a combination of growth for our airline as well as starting the replacement of the A330-200s although we intend to operate them in parallel for some period of time”, he added.

The carrier currently operates 24 A330s for its long-haul operations to the US mainland as well as to Asia, Australia and other destinations in the South Pacific.

Hawaiian’s Dreamliners will be configured with a new business-class product featuring 34 flat beds and a main cabin with 266 seats. Revenue from Dreamliner operations is expected to pick up significantly in 2025.