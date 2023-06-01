German carrier Lufthansa today resumed passenger flights with Airbus A380s for the first time since the pandemic.

The airline had withdrawn the ultra-large aircraft from service when Covid hit more than three years ago and a return had seemed unlikely until widespread industry capacity challenges prompted a rethink.

Following work to prepare the aircraft for a return to service, Lufthansa’s Munich-Boston flight LH424 is today operating with an A380. The aircraft bears the registration D-AIMK, which Cirium fleets data shows is 2014-built Rolls-Royce Trent 900-powered model, and is the first of up to six A380s the German carrier plans to return to service.

Next month Lufthansa will deploy an A380 on its Munich-New York JFK route, before later using it on services from the German city to Los Angeles and Bangkok.