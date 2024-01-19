Greek carrier Sky Express took delivery of a further ATR 72-600 from lessor Abelo this month, as part of wider moves to boost its new -600 turboprop fleet.

Sky Express took the first of two ATR 72-600s it is leasing from Abelo on 15 January, with a second aircraft from the lessor due to follow by March.

That is on top of the two additional turboprops it is taking from the manufacturer, the first of which was delivered in December. Delivery of all four turboprops will take SkyExpress’s fleet of ATR 72-600s to 10. The carrier also operates four 72-500s as well as Airbus narrowbodies.

Sky Express chief executive Konstantinos Iliakis says: ”This expansion reflects our confidence in the sustainable growth of the Greek regional market in the coming years and underscores our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint.”