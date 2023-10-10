Existing Boeing widebody operator TAAG Angola Airlines is renewing its fleet with an order for four 787s from the US manufacturer.

The African carrier already has five 777-300ERs and and three 777-200ERs in its fleet.

TAAG chief executive Eduardo Fairen says: “The 787 option suits our intent for modern, size-wise and efficient equipment, able to progressively replace our current widebody fleet, and provide our customers with an improved flight experience.”

No engine selection for the aircraft, nor timeline for deliveries, have been disclosed. Dreamliners are powered by either GE Aerospace GEnx or Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

Cirium fleets data shows four of TAAG’s 777s-300s are in active service, while the older 777-200s and the oldest -300 are in storage.

The Angolan carrier, which also operates 737-700s, has been updating its narrowbody fleet with Airbus A220-300s – including a follow-on commitment for three more of the type via lessor Azorra disclosed at this summer’s Paris air show.

Cirium fleets data shows TAAG has 15 A220s currently in service alongside three 737-700s and five De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s.