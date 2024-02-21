Thai Airways International has sealed leases with lessor AerCap for 17 aircraft, including Airbus A350s, A321neos and Boeing 787s in relation to its recently outlined fleet plan.

The carrier had earlier this month said it secured leases, without disclosing lessor details, covering more A350s and its first A321neos as part of a wider fleet rebuilding plan under which it hopes to increase its fleet to 90 aircraft by 2025.

AerCap today says it has already delivered two of four A350-900s covered under the lease agreement to the airline. The remaining two are set for delivery in the first and second quarter of this year, while deliveries of 10 A321neos will begin in the third quarter of next year and run until the second quarter of 2026.

The Star Alliance carrier is also leasing three 787-9s from AerCap. Deliveries begin in the second quarter and finish in the four quarter of 2025.

Thai Airways chief executive Chai Eamsiri says: ”The addition of these new generation aircraft enhances our ability to swiftly adapt to the evolving market demands, and not only enhances our operational capacity but also offers exceptional levels of comfort for our passengers.”

Thai Airways revealed a firm order for 45 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, plus 35 options, earlier during the Singapore air show as part of its wider fleet expansion plans.