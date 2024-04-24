Turkish Airlines has struck a deal to lease seven more aircraft from lessor CDB Aviation, including six Boeing 737 Max 8s for its newly rebranded low-cost unit AJet.

AJet, the former Anadolu Jet operation which was established as a standalone subsidiary with its own air operator certificate earlier this year, will take the six Max 8s from the lessor during 2025 and 2026. The aircraft will be delivered from CDB’s existing orderbook with Boeing.

The low-cost unit ended 2023 with a fleet of 91 aircraft, a mix of Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies – around a third of which are A320neo-family or 737 Max jets. It has plans to double its fleet to 200 by 2033.

Turkish Airlines is also leasing a used Airbus A330-300, for delivery next month, from CDB.

The Star Alliance carrier remains in talks over a major deal for Boeing narrowbody and widebody aircraft to meet long-term plans to double its fleet to 800 over the next decade, having finalised a deal for the Airbus portion of the order late last year.

A delay in completing this deal, together with a requirement for additional capacity because of the impact of Pratt & Whitney GTF engine issues on some of its A320neos, has prompted the carrier to lease additional capacity to meets its growth ambitions.