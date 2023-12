We detail some of the most notable national fleet retirements recorded in the 12 months since we published our last World Air Forces directory at the end of 2022.

Once combined, our selection of deleted entries – which cover nine aircraft types, drawn from six regions and five of our directory role categories – total some 167 airframes.

