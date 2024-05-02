Brunei has ordered six Airbus Helicopters H145M light-twins for operation by the Asian nation’s air force.

No details of the contract value or delivery timeline have been disclosed.

Destined to replace the Royal Brunei Air Force’s current fleet of MBB BO105 helicopters, the H145Ms will enhance the service’s capabilities, says the manufacturer, and will be used for missions including close air support and aerial observation.

Brunei is the latest nation to order the H145M, after Cyprus, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, Serbia and Thailand.

Last year, Airbus Helicopters recorded 186 orders for the H145, including 62 examples of the M-model variant for Germany.