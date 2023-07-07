Offshore specialist CHC Helicopter is supporting the construction of the world’s largest offshore windfarm under a new contract that sees it providing crew change services from Norwich airport.

When completed, Dogger Bank Wind Farm will boast 277 turbines, capable of generating 3.6GW of renewable energy.

Located 70nm (130km) off the east coast of England, it is being constructed in three phases – A, B, and C.

CHC is supporting the construction of Dogger Bank A; flights began in late April from its Norwich base using Airbus Helicopters H175 super-medium-twins and Leonardo Helicopters AW139 intermediate-twins.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables and Norwegian firms Equinor and Vargronn.