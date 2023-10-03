GE Aerospace’s long-delayed Improved Turbine Engine (ITE) may soon be delivered to its first customers.

Helicopter-maker Sikorsky, which along with Bell is a finalist for the US Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) contract, said on 3 October it anticipates receiving the first ITE sometime in the next few weeks.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Sikorsky released new photos of its RaiderX prototype -- seen with installed weapon systems for the first time -- which the company hopes will prevail in the US Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft competition Source: Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin Sikorsky released new photos of its RaiderX prototype, which the company hopes will prevail in the US Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft competition Source: Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin 1/2 show caption

“We’re expecting delivery of the engine later in October,” says Sikorsky president Paul Lemmo. “As soon as we receive it, we will be able to immediately start the installation process in advance of ground testing and eventually flight testing.”

GE Aerospace declined to comment on claim from Sikorsky, directing inquiries to the army. The service’s aviation procurement office did not immediately offer a response.

Delivery of the completed ITE is a critical milestone in the FARA programme.

The US Army in 2019 contracted enginemaker GE to produce a powerplant for its next-generation FARA programme, which will replace the long-retired Bell OH-58 Kiowa scout helicopter.

The ITE will also replace the current GE Aerospace T700 engine that powers the army’s Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks and Boeing AH-64 Apaches.

For over a year, both Bell and Sikorsky have reported being near completion on assembling their FARA competitive prototypes. Lemmo on 3 October said Sikorsky’s RaiderX compound coaxial design is 98% complete.

Bell reported similar progress at the Paris air show in June. The Textron subsidiary did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest ITE delivery schedule.

The two FARA finalists have been conducting limited ground evaluations of their prototypes while awaiting delivery of T901-GE-900 ITE from GE Aerospace – which has suffered repeated delays in completing the engine.

The schedule slippages have significantly delayed the first flight of both RaiderX and Bell’s 360 Invictus FARA type.

The army and its two FARA finalists had previously aimed for prototype aircraft to lift-off in the autumn of 2023. That date already represented a one-year delay to an earlier schedule, which had competitive testing starting sometime in 2022 or early 2023.

However, with the ITE delivery apparently imminent, the programme appears to be on track with army schedule. In March, the army procurement office for aviation systems told FlightGlobal the service expected delivery of the ITE in “early fiscal year 2024”.

The US government’s fiscal year begins on 1 October, making an end-of-month ITE delivery right in line with that projection.

Lemmo declined to offer a firm timeline for installing the engine and beginning ground testing. However, he confirmed an earlier army projection of first flight for the FARA prototypes in 2024.

“We certainly plan to be flying sometime next year,” Lemmo says. “Hopefully before the fourth quarter.”

Although it may seem risky to build an entire aircraft without first receiving the powerplant, Lemmo says Sikorsky is “highly confident” the ITE will fit the RaiderX perfectly.

GE Aerospace provided the FARA competitors with a highly-detailed digital rendering of the T901-GE-900 assembly. From this, Sikorsky 3D printed a plastic replica, which has been used for fit testing on the RaiderX prototype.

“So, we’re highly confident that this is going to fit and fit exactly as we’ve designed,” Lemmo notes. “We look forward to getting the engine and installing it.”

The FARA programme represents a critical opportunity for Sikorsky, which in April lost an appeal of the army’s decision to award a separate Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft contract to Bell.

In response, the Lockheed Martin subsidiary has doubled down on new sales of the iconic Black Hawk line to maintain revenue, particularly from overseas customers.

Sikorsky is seeing success with that strategy, with the vertical lift pioneer securing multiple UH-60 commitments in recent months, including from Australia, Poland, Indonesia and Greece.

The company is hitting its stride with CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter, currently in operation with the US Marine Corps and Israeli air force.

The Pentagon approved the programme for full-rate production in December 2022 and in January provided Sikorsky with $34 million to expand annual CH-53K production to 24 aircraft per year.