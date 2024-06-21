Russia’s United Engine has supplied the first prototype Klimov VK-650V engines for the Kazan Ansat light-twin under an import-substitution programme.

Originally delivered with Pratt & Whitney Canada PW206 powerplants, Kazan owner Russian Helicopters has been forced to seek a domestic alternative for the 3.6t Ansat following sanctions imposed in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Preliminary tests of the 650shp (485kW)-class VK-650V have been conducted at Klimov’s facility in St Petersburg, says state technology company Rostec, which owns both United Engine and Russian Helicopters. Certification testing of the powerplant is now under way.

A VK-650V-equipped Ansat is also being readied for ground testing.

Rostec says certification of the engine is targeted by the end of 2024 leading to mass production next year.

Russian Helicopters also intends to use the 650-740hp VK-640V to power the Kamov Ka-226T, replacing its Safran Helicopter Engines Arrius 2G1 engines.