Start-up rotorcraft lessor GD Helicopter Finance has gained access to additional inventory following a deal for up to 20 Airbus Helicopters H175s from another of its owner’s businesses.

Launched earlier this week, the Dublin-based lessor already boasts and orderbook for 50 of the smaller H160, the deal having been novated across from Chinese lessor GDAT. Both companies are owned by Peter Jiang.

GDAT has now placed a firm order for 10 H175s, plus 10 options. GD Helicopter Finance says it will market the new super-medium-twins to operators in the energy, search and rescue, emergency medical services and parapublic segments worldwide.

“This deal will further enhance our ability to offer our customers near-term availability of efficient, cost-effective, multi-mission helicopters of the very latest technology,” says Michael York, GD Helicopter Finance’s chief executive.

The lessor is targeting €1 billion ($1.06 billion) of assets under management within 10 years as it charts an aggressive growth path based on the core types of the H160 and H175, plus the Leonardo Helicopters AW139 and AW189.