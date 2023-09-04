A pair of German states have each ordered two Airbus Helicopters H145 light-twins for their police forces.

Destined to be operated in Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the five-bladed H145s were selected following a joint tender launched in August 2022.

They will replace the H135 and MD Helicopters MD902 rotorcraft currently in service in the two states.

Built in Donauworth, Germany, the H145s will feature the manufacturer’s latest law enforcement configuration, including police-specific mission equipment. They will also be suitable for firefighting operations.

Airbus Helicopters says the H145 will be the “backbone” of German state police forces in the coming years, with 15 examples already in service and another 15 on order.