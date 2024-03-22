Greece has inaugurated its first three of seven Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters into naval service.

Received at a ceremony at Naval Air Station Kotroni on 20 March, the new rotorcraft will “bring new operational capabilities to our navy”, says defence minister Nikos Dendias. A further four MH-60Rs will be delivered in 2025.

Configured for anti-submarine warfare missions, the new helicopters add to an existing fleet of 11 older-generation S-70B Seahawks.

Dendias highlights the ongoing modernisation of the Greek armed forces and says he is confident that the government will approve the acquisition of new UH-60M Black Hawks for the army “in the next few days”.

Greece is seeking to buy up to 35 Black Hawks via the USA’s Foreign Military Sales process in a deal valued at $1.95 billion, including services and support. Approval for the purchase was granted in December 2023.