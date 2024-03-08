Airbus Helicopters has scored a deal from China’s Guangdong Province for six H175 super-medium-twins which will be operated on public service missions including search and rescue and disaster relief.

Although they will be used by the provincial government, the helicopters have been ordered by SKYCO International Financial Leasing, an entity owned by Guangdong Province and charged with leading development of its aviation industry.

“This co-operation goes far beyond the purchase of helicopters. It is an unmistakable sign of Guangdong Province’s willingness to lead the development of the helicopter market in the southern region of China,” says Bruno Even, chief executive of Airbus Helicopters.

In addition, the airframer will work with SKYCO to jointly develop services and support activities in the province, and promote the reform of China’s regulations on low-altitude airspace – restrictions widely seen has holding back the country’s general aviation sector.

Chinese industry contributes substantially to the H175, a joint development with subsidiaries of state-owned airframer AVIC, although final assembly of the helicopter takes place at Airbus Helicopters’ plant in southern France.

AVIC also produces its own version of the super-medium-twin, the AC352 or Z15, which is fitted with twin Ardiden 3C/WZ16 powerplants – a joint development between Safran Helicopter Engines and Chinese industry – in place of the H175’s Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6s.

Airbus Helicopters recently announced it was looking to quadruple H175 production to meet growing demand for the type.