Airbus Helicopters has handed over the first two of 16 H225M heavy-twins to the Hungarian armed forces.

Announced via the manufacturer’s social media channels, the delivery saw the pair transfer between the airframer’s final assembly line in Marignane, France and Szolnok air base, around 55nm (100km) to the southeast of capital Budapest.

To be used for transport, combat search and rescue, and special operations missions, the H225Ms are equipped with Airbus Helicopters’ HForce modular weapons system.

Budapest ordered the H225Ms in December 2018, sixth months after committing to a fleet of 20 of the smaller H145M, all of which have now been delivered.