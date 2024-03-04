The Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk naval multi-role helicopter is poised to enter service with India’s navy in a boost for New Delhi’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The rotorcraft will be commissioned on 6 March into Indian Naval Air Squadron 334, according to the defence ministry.

The ministry indicates that in addition to ASW the helicopters will serve in several roles: anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and vertical replenishment.

“The helicopter has been rigorously tested in Indian reference atmosphere conditions and is fully integrated into the fleet,” says the defence ministry.

“The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the Seahawks ideal for the Indian Navy’s maritime security needs, offering enhanced capabilities for both conventional as well as asymmetric threats.”

The ministry does not specify the number to be commissioned, but Indian media reports suggest that it is six. The helicopters will be based at INS Garuda, located in India’s southerwestern Kerala state.

New Delhi started taking delivery of the MH-60R in 2021, with early aircraft serving to train Indian crews at NAS North Island in San Diego. The first MH-60Rs arrived in the Indian subcontinent in mid-2022.

In 2020, New Delhi signed a letter of offer and acceptance for 24 MH-60Rs to be obtained through the US government’s Foreign Military Sales process. The Indian navy has said that the acquisition is valued in excess of INR140 billion ($1.7 billion), with all rotorcraft to be delivered by 2025.

Cirium fleets data indicates that the Indian Navy’s other helicopter ASW assets include 19 Leonardo Sea King Mk. 42A/Bs, and 14 Kamov KA-28s.