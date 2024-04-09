ITP Aero has signed a contract extension with the Colombian ministry of defence covering overhaul services for the GE Aerospace T700 engines that power the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters operated by its armed forces.

Running until June 2026, work under the contract will be carried out at ITP Aero’s facilities in Albacete in Spain.

Blackhawk-c-Colombian armed forces

Source: Colombian armed forces

T700 engines power Colombia’s Black Hawk fleet

ITP Aero has been providing MRO services for T700 engines for the Colombian army and air force since 2012.

FlightGlobal’s World Air Forces Directory 2024 lists the Colombian air force as operating 24 Black Hawks while the army has 52 examples.

