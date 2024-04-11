The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) has ordered three additional Airbus Helicopters H225s, which will take its eventual fleet to 18 examples of the heavy-twin.

“The Japan Coast Guard has been an active operator of the Super Puma family helicopters for three decades,” says Jean-Luc Alfonsi, managing director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan.

“We believe the H225 is the perfect choice for its critical missions of law enforcement, as well as coastal and island protection, given its versatility in all weather conditions.”

Airbus Helicopters adds that 24 H225s are in service with Japan’s military or parapublic operators, serving missions such as search and rescue, VIP transport, and firefighting.

Cirium fleets data indicates that the JCG operates 92 fixed- and rotary-wing platforms, including 21 Leonardo Helicopters AW139s, 16 Sikorsky S-76s, and 15 H225s; it previously ordered a pair of H225s in 2021.

Airbus Helicopters continues to see steady demand for the H225 from the military, governmental and parapublic markets, despite its near-total absence fromm the oil and gas segment following a high-profile crash in 2016 following a main gearbox failure.

Although it registered no orders for the Super Puma in 2023, Airbus Helicopters has delivered a little over 100 examples over the past five years.

Separately, the airframer has sold another pair of H145 light-twins to the Honduran air force for passenger and cargo transport, search and rescue, firefighting, medical evacuation, and other missions.

The latest purchase follows an initial order signed in April 2023 for two H145s that will be delivered before the end of 2024.

Additional reporting by Dominic Perry in London