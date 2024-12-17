Korea Aerospace Industries has completed the construction of a new Rotary Wing Flight Center, where it will conduct research and development work for rotary-wing aircraft.

The location has hangar space for five helicopters and will employ 120 R&D personnel, says KAI.

The location includes a 2,300ft (700m) runway and a five-storey building. The facility represents an investment of KRW40 billion ($28 million), and is located near Jinju City, which lies west of the major South Korean city of Busan.

KAI originally announced plans to develop the Rotary Wing Flight Center in 2023.

KAI indicates that the location’s opening will see rotary-wing development and flight-testing work move from KAI’s main location at Sacheon, where it also produces fixed-wing aircraft, such as the FA-50 light combat aircraft and KF-21 fighter.

The separation of fixed-wing and rotary-wing development work is expected to improve efficiency and safety.

The new location will also support KAI’s advanced air mobility work.

KAI produces the KUH-1 Surion utility helicopter and its variants for both military and parapublic use, as well as the Light Armed Helicopter, a derivative of the Airbus Helicopters H155 medium-twin.

KAI also has ambitions in the advanced air mobility space, with plans commercialise an advanced air mobility vehicle (AAV) in 2031, following design completion next year. It hopes to sell 23,000 units by 2050.