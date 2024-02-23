Lessor LCI has disclosed a commitment for up to 21 new rotorcraft from Leonardo Helicopters under a new framework agreement.

Comprising 10 firm orders and 11 options, the deal covers the AW169, AW139 and AW189 – a trio of helicopters spanning the 4.8t-8.6t weight range. LCI has not disclosed the breakdown of the firm orders nor the contract value.

Deliveries will run through 2028 and will be aimed at a variety of missions including emergency medical services, search and rescue, and offshore energy, including wind.

The aircraft will be allocated between LCI and SMFL LCI Helicopters, the lessor’s joint venture with Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing. Sumitomo also holds a 35% stake in LCI following a deal announced in March 2023.

LCI has already taken delivery of over 50 helicopters directly from Leonardo, making it one of the Italian manufacturer’s largest customers.

Its most recent transaction with the airframer came in 2017 when it placed a nine-unit order, building on previous acquisitions in 2015, 2014 and 2012.