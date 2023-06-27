Lessor LCI has handed over the first of two Leonardo Helicopters AW169s to HeliService USA to be used for offshore windfarm support operations.

LCI says the two leased rotorcraft – one a new-build example – are the first dedicated to the offshore renewables industry in the USA.

AW169 US offshore wind-c-LCI

Source: LCI

HeliService USA will use the light-intermediate-twins in support of contracts based in Quonset, Rhode Island and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The first aircraft delivered (N652LA) is a 2017-built example according to US Federal Aviation Administration records. The new-build AW169 is due to be handed over in the third quarter, says LCI.

HeliService USA is the North American subsidiary of the Emden, Germany-based offshore specialist of the same name.

