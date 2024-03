NHV Group is to deploy a pair of five-bladed Airbus Helicopters H145s on maritime pilot transfer operations in the Netherlands following a contract renewal.

To support the Dutch Pilots’ Organisation, the operation will see NHV flying the light-twins from Pistoolhaven near the port of Rotterdam from 2025.

NHV currently uses a pair of AS365 N3 Dauphins on the contract and says it will transition to the new type to offer “better safety, reliability and performance”.