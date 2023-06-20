Czech aerospace company PBS has introduced a new auxiliary power unit (APU) designed for helicopter applications.

The Spark 40 APU can be used aboard medium- and heavy-lift helicopters of up to 10t, according to PBS. The company says it is both lighter and more powerful than the company’s previous APU model.

PBS Spark 40 APU

Source: Greg Waldron/FlightGlobal

Spark 40 is lighter and more powerful than company’s previous APU designs

Moreover, the Spark 40 produces greater electrical power than the company’s previous APU models. It features a digital control unit, and an “advanced fuel measuring pump” that ensures a regular fuel supply.

PBS adds that it is among the few companies in the world that has design approval to produce APUs.

Topics