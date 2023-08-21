Bristow Helicopters has begun operating a pair of Sikorsky S-92 heavy-twins on logistic support missions in the Falkland Islands, allowing the retirement of two elderly S-61Ns.

The helicopters were delivered to the Mount Pleasant Complex – the headquarters of British Forces South Atlantic Islands – earlier this summer and both aircraft are now operational.

Sikorsky S92A - 3

Source: Crown Copyright

Heavy-twins will be used for logistic support missions

They are used to provide a support helicopter capability through the movement of people, spares and supplies around the islands.

Group Captain Jamie Grindlay, deputy commander British Forces South Atlantic Islands, says: “The support helicopter transition is now complete, with Bristow flying people and freight across the Falkland Islands using both new Sikorskys.

“The second new S-92 arrived recently and has now taken over from the older S-61 – a stalwart of these islands. This iconic aircraft has now started its well-earned retirement after 40 years of service.”

Bristow Helicopters also provides search and rescue cover in the Falklands using a pair of Leonardo Helicopters AW189s.

AW189 - 4

Source: Crown Copyright

Bristow Helicopters also operates a pair of SAR-roled AW189s in Falklands

Dominic Perry is deputy editor of Flight International but also contributes extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics