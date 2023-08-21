Bristow Helicopters has begun operating a pair of Sikorsky S-92 heavy-twins on logistic support missions in the Falkland Islands, allowing the retirement of two elderly S-61Ns.

The helicopters were delivered to the Mount Pleasant Complex – the headquarters of British Forces South Atlantic Islands – earlier this summer and both aircraft are now operational.

They are used to provide a support helicopter capability through the movement of people, spares and supplies around the islands.

Group Captain Jamie Grindlay, deputy commander British Forces South Atlantic Islands, says: “The support helicopter transition is now complete, with Bristow flying people and freight across the Falkland Islands using both new Sikorskys.

“The second new S-92 arrived recently and has now taken over from the older S-61 – a stalwart of these islands. This iconic aircraft has now started its well-earned retirement after 40 years of service.”

Bristow Helicopters also provides search and rescue cover in the Falklands using a pair of Leonardo Helicopters AW189s.