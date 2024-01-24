France and Spain appear to have reduced the planned scope of an upgrade of their Airbus Helicopters Tigers to a new MkIII standard, with the enhancement now referred to as simply the “MkII+”.

The two nations signed off on the proposed MkIII modernisation effort in 2022 via a contract through the OCCAR procurement agency. A total of 60 airframes are to be upgraded: 18 for Spain and 42 for France. The latter also holds options for another 25 helicopters.

While stressing the number of airframes has not been reduced, Bruno Even, chief executive of Airbus Helicopters, says the parameters of the programme have shifted, referring to it as the “MkII+”.

“We have found ways to optimise the programme from a financial standpoint,” he said during a 23 January media call.

Even declines to detail the changes, but says the “adjustments and adaption” of the programme relate to “technical and delivery execution”.

First flight of an upgraded Tiger is due in 2025, to be followed by deliveries to France in 2029 and Spain in 2030.

Key to the programme is a common standard for both operators. Upgrades will include new weapons – an improved gun, laser-guided rockets and anti-tank and air-to-air missiles – plus modernised sensors and updated avionics and an improved countermeasures system.

Of the original four Tiger operators, only France and Spain are pursuing the upgrade; Australia is abandoning its fleet in favour of the Boeing AH-64E Apache, while Germany is buying Airbus Helicopters H145Ms as a light-attack platform. It is unclear what, if any, plans Berlin has to replace its Tigers in the longer term.