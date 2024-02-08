Sikorsky is gearing up for the delivery of an initial batch of three MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to the Greek navy, having completed testing of their mission systems and sensors last December.

Greece will receive the trio of anti-submarine warfare helicopters this year, to be followed by another four aircraft in 2025.

Athens already operates 11 older-generation S-70B Seahawks – acquired over the 1994-2005 period – from Naval Air Station Kotroni.

It is acquiring the new Seahawks via the US government’s Foreign Military Sales process, approval for which was granted in 2019.

Once fielded, Greece will become the second European operator of the MH-60R, with Denmark already using nine examples, while Norway and Spain placed orders in 2023 for a combined 14 units.