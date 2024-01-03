Beechcraft King Air 200s are now flying with Garmin’s auto-land system after two aircraft service companies recently delivered aircraft retrofitted with the technology.

The first delivery, revealed in late December, was the first of a King Air 200 equipped with the Garmin system.

The milestones reflect the ongoing success of a technology that entered the market in 2020 and is now offered on eight small aircraft.

Beechcraft King Air B200GT

Source: Beechcraft

At least two Garmin auto-land-equipped Beechcraft King Air 200s are now in service

Garmin confirms that Texas aircraft maintenance and support company Blackhawk Aerospace Technologies recently completed the first installation of auto-land on a King Air 200.

Blackhawk said one week ago that it had delivered that aircraft with both auto-land and auto-throttle – features integrated into the twin-turboprop’s Garmin G1000 NXi avionics package.

Blackhawk calls the aircraft “the first aftermarket King Air” with those features.

Then on 3 January, Illinois-based maintenance firm Elliot Aviation said it also delivered a King Air 200 modified to have Garmin auto-land and the G1000 NXi avionics.

Garmin has achieved significant success with the auto-land feature, which is designed to take over during emergencies. The system, activated in flight by a button in the cockpit, identifies an appropriate airport and lands the aircraft without pilot assistance.

The Federal Aviation Administration in 2020 first certificated Garmin’s auto-land technology for use on Piper’s single-turboprop M600 SLS.

The FAA has since green-lighted the technology for use on Daher’s single-turboprop TBM 940. Other aircraft with the system include TBM 960s, Cirrus Aircraft’s single-turbofan-powered Vision Jet, Honda Aircraft’s HA-420 HondaJet Elite II variant and Beechcraft’s in-development Denali, which is scheduled for certification in 2025.

Garmin in July 2023 revealed it was offering auto-land as a retrofit for existing King Air 200s and King Air 300s. The King Air 300’s auto-land certification remains outstanding and will likely be issued by the FAA in the second half of this year, Garmin says.

Topics