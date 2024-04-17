Northrop Grumman Australia has signed up L3Harris to support the Royal Australian Air Force’s future fleet of MQ-4C Triton unmanned air vehicles.

The contract will see L3Harris support the operation and maintenance of the unmanned aircraft’s command and control systems, says Northrop.

L3Harris is among several suppliers working with Northrop on Australia’s Triton programme.

“L3Harris is delighted to be working with Northrop Grumman Australia to deliver this critical capability to the Commonwealth,” says Andrew Rushbrook, managing director of L3Harris Communications Australia.

“Our wideband [command, control and communications] solution for Australia’s MQ-4C Triton will help establish a world-class sovereign capability.”

Australia’s first Triton had its maiden flight from Northrop’s Palmdale, California production site in November 2023, and the first aircraft due to be delivered this year.

Northrop adds that all four contracted Tritons under contract are “progressing as planned through their production schedules,” says Northrop.

Overall, Australia is likely to obtain six or seven of the long-range reconnaissance UAVs, which will work closely with MQ-4Cs operated by the US Navy.