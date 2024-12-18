South Korea has opened a new production centre in Busan for the Korean Air Medium-Altitude Reconnaissance Unmanned Air Vehicle (MUAV).

A ceremony was held on 17 December to commemorate the opening of the facility, as well as the ceremonial drilling of the first hole in the production process, says Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

Attendees from the Agency for Defense Development, DAPA, Hanwha Systems, Korean Air, and LIG Nex1 attended the event.

Following a production kick-off meeting in January, DAPA has obtained raw materials, components, and the production facility has been developed.

The aircraft – also designated KUS-FS – will be produced by the Korean Air Aerospace Division (KAL-ASD), which has a large presence adjacent to Busan’s international airport.

South Korea’sYonhap news agency quotes DAPA as saying that deliveries to the Republic of Korea Air Force will commence in 2027.

FlightGlobal understands that the initial role for MUAV will be monitoring North Korea using its synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical/infrared sensor. DAPA says that the type will also be deployed by South Korea’s coast guard and navy.

In addition to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, other roles for MUAV will include communications relay and electronic warfare.

Korean Air also lists parapublic missions such as maritime monitoring, border patrol, as well as environmental and scientific work.

According to KAL-ASD, the MUAV/KUS-FS system will include 2-4 UAVs and a ground control system. The aircraft is powered by a 1,200hp engine and KAL-ASD does not provide details such as maximum take-off weight or endurance.

MUAV’s dimensions are similar to those of the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9 Reaper. The type features a wingspan of 25m and a length of 13m.