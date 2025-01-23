Shield AI’s V-Bat unmanned air vehicle has been selected to operate from warships operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The company says that V-Bat will be the first unmanned intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) UAV to embark with the JMSDF. It asserts that a stream of JMSDF orders will follow in the future.

The V-Bat is equipped with a single ducted fan, allowing it take off and land vertically aboard ships. The company says it is capable of operating in an environment where global positioning signals are denied.

“Japan is a vital ally in the Indo-Pacific and critical to regional deterrence efforts, and this partnership strengthens Japan’s ability to respond effectively to crises and ensures they are equipped with a reliable and proven platform for maritime ISR missions,” says Shield AI president and co-founder Brandon Tseng.

“The JMSDF’s selection of V-BAT reflects their understanding of the future of warfare—where operational success requires blending high-cost assets with intelligent, affordable unmanned systems like V-BAT. Every U.S. and allied maritime vessel should be equipped with V-BAT to provide shipborne ISR capabilities wherever and whenever they are needed, and it’s fantastic to be making that vision a reality with JMSDF.”

One week prior to the JMSDF announcement, Shield AI started training Ukrainian operators to us the V-Bat, having established an office in Kyiv.

The training precedes the deployment of V-Bat to the frontlines in Ukraine’s war against Russian invaders.

The V-Bat, which is in service with the US and international militaries, has an endurance of 10h with a service ceiling of 20,000ft. The company says it can be transported in a truck and that two personnel can assemble it within 20min.