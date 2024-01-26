United Arab Emirates defence producer EDGE has secured an order for 200 unmanned helicopters from the UAE defence ministry.

The order covers 200 HT-100 and HT-750 unmanned helicopters, which will be produced by EDGE’s Switzerland unit Anavia, says the company.

“This landmark deal marks an important milestone both for the HT-100 and HT-750 systems and for EDGE,” says Khaled Al Zaabi, president of platform & systems at EDGE.

“This order represents the first order by the UAE Ministry of Defence for these advanced aircraft, and largest order ever for Anavia, reinforcing the confidence placed in these exceptional products from customers around the world.”

According to Anavia, the HT-100 has a flight time of 250min and can carry a 65kg (143lbs) payload. The system, optimised for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance work, can be readied for operations in just 15min.

The larger HT-750 is also optimised for ISR missions.

In November 2023, EDGE acquired a 52% stake in Anavia.