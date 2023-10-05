The US Marine Corps (USMC) successfully completed its first test flight with the Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie autonomous jet, officially becoming the second military operator to fly the experimental type.

The flight took place on 3 October at Eglin AFB in Florida, home of the US Air Force (USAF) 40th Flight Test Squadron, which is supporting the evaluations. The USMC revealed the milestone on 5 October.

USMC XQ-58 Valkyrie

Source: US Air Force photo

The US Marine Corps currently operates two Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie autonomous jet aircraft

“The Marine Corps constantly seeks to modernise and enhance its capabilities in a rapidly evolving security environment,” says Lieutenant Colonel Donald Kelly, with the USMC’s aviation department.

The service currently possesses two XQ-58s, which the navy purchased from Kratos in January. The two jets were delivered in March, under the US Navy’s Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer programme.

The USMC plans a total of six test flights with the Valkyrie that will “help to inform future requirements” for autonomous aircraft, says Scott Bey, a prototyping and experimentation portfolio manager at the Pentagon.

Over the course of the six test flights, the USMC says it will evaluate the ability of the XQ-58 – and artificial intelligence-powered aircraft more broadly – to perform a variety of missions, including intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare support to crewed platforms and augmenting combat air patrols.

USMC XQ-58 Valkyrie with F-16

Source: US Air Force photo

The US Air Force’s 40th Flight Test Squadron is supporting the Marine Corps’ Valkyrie evaluations. The air force is also assessing the XQ-58’s potential for operational service

The service will also use the Valkyrie as a vehicle for “continuing to mature other manned-unmanned teaming capability objectives”, the USMC says.

The USAF also operates the XQ-58 as part of a similar testing and evaluation programme. The Pentagon’s primary air combat service is planning to substantially expand the role of autonomous jets, using so-called collaborative combat aircraft to support crewed fighters.

Kratos is an industry leader in that space, with the XQ-58 as its marquee product.

The company recently acquired competitor Sierra Technical Services, which is under contract with the Pentagon to develop a prototype autonomous target aircraft that can mimic the flight capabilities of a fifth-generation fighter.

Boeing is developing a similar autonomous aircraft in Australia, which it calls the MQ-28 Ghost Bat.

Ryan Finnerty is the Americas defence reporter for FlightGlobal.com and Flight International magazine, covering military aviation and the defence industry. He is a former United States Army officer and previously reported for America’s National Public Radio system in New York and Hawaii covering energy, economics and military affairs.View full Profile

More from Ryan Finnerty

Topics