ExecuJet MRO Services has formally inaugurated Malaysia’s largest business jet MRO facility at Kuala Lumpur’s Subang airport.

The facility is twice the size of the company’s previous operation at Subang, and can handle a range of business aircraft - ExecuJet MRO Services is a unit of Dassault Aviation.

Speaking with reporters at the launch event, Dassault senior vice president for customer service Jean Kayanakis says demand for business jets is robust in Southeast Asia, and that the new hangar will support business jets based in the Asia-Pacific as well as aircraft flying into the region from overseas.

The facility, which employs 84, is certified by regional authorities as well as by the FAA and EASA. By the end of 2024 the hangar will employ around 100.

In addition to supporting from a variety of manufacturers , the hangar also plays a key role in Dassault’s global support effort, adding to ExecuJet’s large MRO capability at Dubai’s Al Maktoum airport. The company is also working on a new MRO facility in the US state of Florida.

”ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia is playing a major role in Falcon support in the Asian region and helps Dassault Aviation offer a uniformly high level of Falcon service worldwide.”

The new hangar can accommodate up to 15 medium and large business jets simultaneously, such as the Falcon 6X and new Falcon 10X. The hangar incorporates workshops, storage space, offices for staff and customers, training rooms, as well as rest areas.

As for spare parts, Kayanakis says Dassault locates these in Singapore, given the city-state’s good connectivity with the region.

Speaking at the event, Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke said the facility underlines Malaysia’s position as a regional center for MRO.

He observes that the Asia-Pacific will account for 11% of new business jet deliveries over the next five years, which will support business jet MRO.

”Having this new purpose-built MRO facility positions Malaysia to capture a larger share of the business aviation MRO market,” says Loke.

“The facility caters to aircraft from various manufacturers such as those from Dassault Aviation, Bombardier, and Gulfstream.”